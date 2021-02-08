Best Wallpapers for Valentine's Day Android Central 2021

Whether you'll be spending Valentine's Day with your special someone or blissfully single, there's no denying that there's love in the air. In the dark and cold of February, we could all use a little warmth and sweetness in our lives, and we could some on our home screens, too! Put a little love in your heart and your Android with a beautiful new wallpaper. Whether you want to upgrade it from just a wallpaper to a full-blown home screen theme is up to you, but each of these walls can upgrade the love factor of your phone all on its own.

Love is in the air — and in the Android!

Valentine's Day might one be one day a year, but the lovey-dovey wallpapers it inspires are great for all seasons! I'm especially a fan of the nerdy love affair in the Love Bytes Back in Backdrops, because if anyone deserves happiness, it's the T-Rex that keeps us all company when our internet leaves us isolated!

Another lovely look I come back to again and again is the Disney Parks' Blog Whole New World. Fireworks are something I took for granted after I moved to Walt Disney World, and I always swooned during the love-song portion of the nightly fireworks at the Magic Kingdom. I can't see those fireworks right now, but this wallpaper reminds me of the spark of love and the light it brings to everyone's lives.