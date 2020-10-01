Microsoft's Project xCloud, or the soon to be known (and much less catchy) cloud gaming for Xbox Game Pass, is about to be a real, paid-for product. It's already a very compelling product, but has fairly limited reach in that you need to be using Android to actually get any mileage from it. That will surely change, but for now, it's where we are. However, there is also Google's Chromebooks. These have Android baked in with access to the Play Store. The older, Game Streaming preview app doesn't install from the Play Store, but the Xbox Game Pass app does, and it just got access to xCloud. And you know something? It works really well.

xCloud on Chromebooks

Wait, what? Chromebooks?

That's absolutely 100% correct. And not only does it work, but it's a very good experience. You can use your Xbox One controller just fine, and even the old, underpowered, four-year-old Chromebook I have access to right now powers through xCloud with ease. The loading times are a bit longer than on a new Android phone or tablet, but once you're in, you're in. It's not a difficult process, either. So long as your Chromebook has the Google Play Store you're golden. No sideloading, no hunting for APKs. Simply load up, search for the Xbox Game Pass (Beta) app (though this will be available in the regular app before long) and install it on your Chromebook. Pairing the Xbox One controller is a breeze, too. Turn on your Xbox One controller. Enter pairing mode by pressing the small button on the top. On the Chromebook, open the notification shade. Click on Bluetooth and make sure it's enabled. Select your Xbox Wireless Controller. Once you fire up xCloud now you'll be ready to roll. A surprisingly good experience