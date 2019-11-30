NAS drives aren't cheap, but we recommend them over desktop-class HDDs because they're specifically designed and built to operate 24/7. Seagate has a sale on right now for the weekend of Black Friday across its IronWolf NAS HDD range, allowing you to pack your NAS full for less.

The cost per GB for the highlight 6TB deal is $0.023, making this a great value proposition for any NAS owner.