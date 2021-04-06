What you need to know
- Google is said to be working on a cheaper version of the Pixel Buds, dubbed the Pixel Buds A.
- An email sent out to Nest owners this morning inadvertently confirmed the reports.
- Keen-eyed viewers spotted a 'Sage Green' looking Pixel Pixel Buds A included in marketing material.
Google is said to be launching a new set of Pixel Buds, the Pixel Buds A. Much like the Pixel 4a and Pixel 4a 5G, these earbuds are expected to bring the best of Google's aural skillsets down to cheaper price points.
While the Pixel Buds A have existed primarily in the realm of rumor, a promotional email spotted by 9to5Google shows the upcoming Pixel Buds A in a marketing render. This email was sent out to people who had signed up for reminders about Nest products and was aimed at educating those customers on the newest Nest Hub.
Right at the bottom, however, a render used to showcase Google's slew of current products has the Pixel Buds A in place of the Pixel Buds. The color is the obvious tell, being a dark green color, resembling the Sorta Sage tone that Google has on the Pixel 5.
The Pixel Buds A are expected to debut in mid-April, as per an earlier leak by Jon Prosser. This new image backs that up, pointing to a launch that should be expected sooner rather than later.
It's not that there's a lack of cheap wireless earbuds in the market. Rather, Google's earbuds are good products on their own, if we ignore the price. With Google having proven to know what to cut and what to keep when it comes to cheap products, a Pixel Buds A is an exciting thing for the budget conscious.
