Google is said to be launching a new set of Pixel Buds, the Pixel Buds A. Much like the Pixel 4a and Pixel 4a 5G, these earbuds are expected to bring the best of Google's aural skillsets down to cheaper price points.

While the Pixel Buds A have existed primarily in the realm of rumor, a promotional email spotted by 9to5Google shows the upcoming Pixel Buds A in a marketing render. This email was sent out to people who had signed up for reminders about Nest products and was aimed at educating those customers on the newest Nest Hub.

Right at the bottom, however, a render used to showcase Google's slew of current products has the Pixel Buds A in place of the Pixel Buds. The color is the obvious tell, being a dark green color, resembling the Sorta Sage tone that Google has on the Pixel 5.