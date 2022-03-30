A new Unplugged update will give you a fever for a certain instrument

What you need to know

The next Unplugged VR update features a new triangle instrument that players can use.

The free update is said to arrive in April.

There's no word on additional songs just yet.

Vertigo Games is back with a new Unplugged VR update that's sure to get the blood pumping and give your arms a real workout. No, it's not a cowbell — that's an early April Fools joke for you — but it certainly is similar. Launching sometime in April, the new triangle instrument will join the ranks of all those guitars you've collected in the air guitar game, which is exclusive to the Oculus Quest 2 and Valve Index.

Unplugged is an air guitar game where players use nothing but their hands to strum on those sweet, sweet frets of an imaginary guitar that you can only see with the Quest 2 on your head. That is, of course, until this update lands when Unplugged gives players the ability to ding that beautiful metal triangle to their heart's content.

(Image credit: Vertigo Games)

Unplugged is among the best Quest 2 games that feature hand tracking, a relatively unused feature of the Oculus Quest line of headsets because it's normally more frustrating than fun. Unplugged, however, turns that idea on its head by having players play palms up as if they were playing an actual guitar. This eliminates some of the tracking difficulties of hand tracked games, since that tech relies on the four cameras positioned around the outside of the Quest 2 headset.

While we certainly expect this update to be an April Fools' joke, there's no doubt it'll be a fun little sideshow for players when it lands in April. Here's hoping for some additional songs, too! For now, check out the announcement trailer below.