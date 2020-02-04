What you need to know
- The latest February Android security update has started rolling out to the U.S. unlocked variants of the Galaxy S10 and Note 10 series.
- Samsung had started pushing the February 2020 security patch for the Galaxy Note 10 series in Germany last week.
- Along with the flagship S10 and Note 10 series, the February security update is now available for the unlocked Galaxy A50 units as well.
Samsung began rolling out the latest February Android security patch for its flagship devices last week, beating Google to the punch for the fourth month in a row. Four days later, the security update has now started rolling out to the U.S. unlocked Galaxy S10 and Note 10 series phones.
The February security update was released for the Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ in Europe last week, making the U.S. only the second market where the update has been made available. More interestingly, U.S. is the first market where Samsung has released the latest security patch for the Galaxy S10 series.
Aside from the February security patch, however, the update doesn't include any new feature or bug fixes. If you own a U.S. unlocked Galaxy S10 or Note 10 series phone, you can check for the update manually by tapping on Settings > Software update > Download and Install.
SamMobile reports that apart from the Galaxy Note 10 and S10 series, the February 2020 security update is currently rolling out to the U.S. unlocked variant of the Galaxy A50 as well. The mid-range phone, which is still running Android Pie, is expected to be updated to Android 10 in April this year.
