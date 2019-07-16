What you need to know
- Unihertz is developing a new Android smartphone called Titan, which appears to have been heavily inspired by the BlackBerry Passport.
- The Unihertz Titan offers a 4.5-inch IPS LCD display with 1440 x 1440 resolution and includes a physical QWERTY keyboard for increased typing speed and accuracy.
- Claimed to be the ultimate outdoor phone, the Titan is waterproof, dustproof, and shockproof.
After releasing the world's smallest 4G rugged smartphone last year, Unihertz is now planning to introduce a new rugged Android phone that bears an uncanny resemblance to the BlackBerry Passport. The smartphone is claimed to have an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance and happens to be shockproof as well.
Unihertz Titan will have a 4.5-inch IPS LCD screen with 1440 x 1440 resolution, global LTE support, wireless charging, face unlock support, NFC, fingerprint scanner, and Dual SIM card slots. Apart from its rugged credentials, the phone will also impress with long battery life, all thanks to a massive 6000mAh battery. The smartphone will offer a Walkie Talkie function as well, a feature that isn't commonly found on modern smartphones.
The company hasn't disclosed other details, such as the chipset powering the smartphone, camera specifications, and memory configurations. However, it is quite clear from the official renders that the Titan has a single camera at the rear. While the company hasn't announced exactly when the Titan will make its crowdfunding debut, it is now possible to reserve one for $219 by putting down a $15 deposit. In case you decide to forego your reservation before the launch of the crowdfunding campaign, Unihertz will provide you a full refund.
Unihertz has so far successfully launched two crowdfunded smartphones: Unihertz Jelly and Unihertz Atom. The Unihertz Jelly is claimed to the smallest 4G smartphone with a tiny 2.45-inch 240 x 432 display, while the Unihertz Atom is claimed to be the smallest 4G rugged smartphone with an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.