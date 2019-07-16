After releasing the world's smallest 4G rugged smartphone last year, Unihertz is now planning to introduce a new rugged Android phone that bears an uncanny resemblance to the BlackBerry Passport. The smartphone is claimed to have an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance and happens to be shockproof as well.

Unihertz Titan will have a 4.5-inch IPS LCD screen with 1440 x 1440 resolution, global LTE support, wireless charging, face unlock support, NFC, fingerprint scanner, and Dual SIM card slots. Apart from its rugged credentials, the phone will also impress with long battery life, all thanks to a massive 6000mAh battery. The smartphone will offer a Walkie Talkie function as well, a feature that isn't commonly found on modern smartphones.