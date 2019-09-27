Best Alexa-Compatible Smart Home Devices for Amazon Echo Android Central 2019

Smart home tech is becoming a more accessible and popular way of upgrading your current household setup. The best thing about the Amazon Echo family of products and Amazon Alexa is the seemingly endless integration with many popular and emerging smart home devices. Here is a smorgasbord of some of the best Alexa-compatible smart home tools that work with your Amazon Echo device.

What's your setup?

Making your home a little smarter can be a lot of fun. Using the Nest Learning Thermostat, Philips Hue Ambiance lights and the iRobot Rumba all make daily living a bit easier while also helping free up valuable time for more important tasks.

If you don't want to upgrade to Alexa-enabled devices, you can create smart ones by simply plugging them into an Amazon Smart Plug. Just plug your device in and control it with the sound of your voice. Turn a non-smart lamp into a smart one, for example.

Of course, this investment should be kept safe. We recommend starting with the Ring Doorbell and the August smart locks. Both of these devices can be voice-controlled using your Amazon Echo and include apps, also voice-activated, so they can be turned on or off when you're not at home.

