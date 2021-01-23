Conor McGregor is returning to the octagon for a rematch with Dustin Poirier that has been in the making for six years and we have all the details on how you can watch McGregor vs Poirier 2 online or on TV at UFC 257. The last time Connor "The Notorious" McGregor and Daniel "The Diamond" Poirier met in the octagon was back in 2014 at UFC 178 in Las Vegas when both fighters were still rising stars. McGregor managed to win the Featherweight Bout by total knockout in the first round with just one minute and forty six seconds on the clock.

While McGregor originally planned on fighting multiple times last year, he ended up staying on the sidelines after defeating Donald Cerrone by TKO during the first round in under a minute at UFC 246. Poirier also only had one fight last year when he took on Dan Hooker at a UFC Fight Night in June. Poirier won by decision during the fifth round and like McGregor, he took the rest of the year off. Will taking time off benefit Poirier and McGregor during tonight's Lightweight Bout? As for the lineup of the rest of UFC 257's Main Card, Dan Hooker will go up against Michael Chandler in a lightweight bout, Jessica Eye will take on Joanne Calderwood in a Women's flyweight bout, Matt Frevola will face off against Ottman Azaitar in a lightweight bout and Marina Rodriquez and Amanda Ribas will meet in the octagon for a Women's strawweight bout. Whether you're rooting for Poirier, McGregor or don't want to miss UFC's first pay-per-view event of the year, we'll show you exactly how to watch UFC 257 from anywhere in the world. UFC 257 - When and where? UFC 257 will be held at the promotion's Etihad Arena on its Fight Island facility on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates on Saturday, January 23. The Early Prelims will kick off at 6pm ET / 3pm PT, the Prelims will follow after at 8pm ET / 5pm PT and the Main Card will start at 10pm ET / 7pm PT. How to watch UFC 257 from anywhere We have all the details on how you can watch UFC 257 in the U.S., Canada, UK and Australia further down in this guide.