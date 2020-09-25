Read on to find out how to get a UCI Road World Championships 2020 no matter where you are in the world.

Originally set to take place in Aigle-Martigny in Switzerland, the coronavirus pandemic has forced a late change of plans for this year's UCI Road World Championships 2020, with the riders now set to hurtle themselves around Italy's Emilia-Romagna region.

Now taking place on and around the famous Imola motor racing track, the rejigged 2020 event will see only the men's and women's elite time trials and road races take place, with all junior and under-23 races abandoned for this year.

The 260km men's road race route will be every bit as demanding as the originally planned circuit in Aigle-Martigny with nearly 5,000m of climbing, while the women's event will be held over 144km, ascending over 2,750m.

Belgium's Wout van Aert is being marked out as a favourite for both the men's road race and time trial, following his wins in the Milan-San Remo and Strade Bianche in August and a good showing at the Tour de France.

Having provided the last three women's road world champs, all eyes will be on the Dutch team which this year boasts Anna van der Breggen and Marianne Vos.

The course is punctuated with just 200 metres of elevation gain

Who will win this year? Read on to find out how to watch the UCI Road World Championships 2020 no matter where you are in the world.

UCI Road World Championships 2020: Where and when?

This 93rd UCI Road World Championships 2020 takes place between 24-27 September around Italy's Emilia-Romagna region.

Watch the UCI Road World Championships 2020 online from outside your country

We have details of all the US, UK, Australian, and Canadian broadcasters of this iconic cycling event further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching the UCI Road World Championships 2020, but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.

