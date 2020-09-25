Originally set to take place in Aigle-Martigny in Switzerland, the coronavirus pandemic has forced a late change of plans for this year's UCI Road World Championships 2020, with the riders now set to hurtle themselves around Italy's Emilia-Romagna region.
Now taking place on and around the famous Imola motor racing track, the rejigged 2020 event will see only the men's and women's elite time trials and road races take place, with all junior and under-23 races abandoned for this year.
The 260km men's road race route will be every bit as demanding as the originally planned circuit in Aigle-Martigny with nearly 5,000m of climbing, while the women's event will be held over 144km, ascending over 2,750m.
Belgium's Wout van Aert is being marked out as a favourite for both the men's road race and time trial, following his wins in the Milan-San Remo and Strade Bianche in August and a good showing at the Tour de France.
Having provided the last three women's road world champs, all eyes will be on the Dutch team which this year boasts Anna van der Breggen and Marianne Vos.
The course is punctuated with just 200 metres of elevation gain
UCI Road World Championships 2020: Where and when?
This 93rd UCI Road World Championships 2020 takes place between 24-27 September around Italy's Emilia-Romagna region.
Watch the UCI Road World Championships 2020 online from outside your country
We have details of all the US, UK, Australian, and Canadian broadcasters of this iconic cycling event further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching the UCI Road World Championships 2020, but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.
That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet, or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.
How to watch the UCI Road World Championships 2020 online in the U.S.
NBC is the home of elite-level cycling in America, and the UCI World Championships 2020 will be aired in the U.S. on the Olympic Channel, which streams via NBC Sports Gold. For the most extensive coverage NBC has to offer, you can subscribe to NBC Sports Gold, which is offering a Cycling Pass for $54.99, delivering live, on-demand and commercial-free coverage of the event plus loads more cycling action between now and May next year.
The race is also being shown daily on NBC Sports Network, which is available on most local cable and satellite packages.
How to stream the UCI World Championships 2020 live in the UK for FREE
The BBC has the live broadcast rights for the UCI World Championships 2020 and will be showing the event free to air.
The network will be splitting coverage across BBC Two, its Red Button service, BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website.
How to stream the UCI World Championships 2020 live in Canada
Canadians can watch all the action from Italy via streaming service FloBikes.
A monthly subscription will cost you $30 while a yearly account will set you back $150 ($12.50 per month), which will give you access to coverage of major cycling events throughout the year.
The UCI World Championships 2020 is being shown Down Under via SBS, meaning Aussie cycling fans will be able to watch this iconic event for free
2020 UCI Road World Championships: Complete schedule
All times in British Summer Time (BST).
Thursday, 24 September 13:30-16:00 - Women's Elite individual time trial
Friday, 25 September 13:15-16:00 - Men's Elite individual time trial
Saturday, 26 September 11:25-16:20 - Women's Elite road race
Sunday, 27 September 08:35-16:30 - Men's Elite road race
