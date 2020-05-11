After E3 was cancelled this year due to the pandemic, Ubisoft announced that it was exploring alternative methods to reveal what the company has in store for us. We now know that we can expect such an event on July 12. The publisher announced that Ubisoft Forward will be a fully digital showcase featuring game news, reveals, and more.

Save the Date! Join us July 12 for Ubisoft Forward, a fully digital showcase with exclusive game news, reveals and more 🎉 Stay tuned... #UbiForward pic.twitter.com/JLYEyF1YnL — Ubisoft (@Ubisoft) May 11, 2020

This takes place about a month after E3 was initially planned, but Ubisoft might just be trying to avoid June's crowded schedule with several other publishers doing their own things as well.

Geoff Keighley previously announced the Summer Game Fest, four months of game news and reveals from some of the industry's biggest companies. It's unknown whether Ubisoft Forward is set to be a part of this event or not, but it was not mentioned in Summer Game Fests' phase one lineup.

Even though the publisher did not announce what games to expect, Assassin's Creed Valhalla and Watch Dogs: Legion will probably make appearances. Whether or not Skull & Bones and Beyond Good and Evil 2 somehow escape the dark basement Ubisoft has trapped them in remains anyone's guess. Whatever the case, it will be fun seeing what Ubisoft has in store for Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5.