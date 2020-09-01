Immortals Fenyx Rising TrailerSource: Ubisoft (screenshot)

What you need to know

  • A new Ubisoft Forward presentation is coming on September 10.
  • It'll include a new look at the game formerly known as Gods & Monsters.
  • There's also going to be updates on existing titles like For Honor.

Back when Ubisoft shared its Q1 financial earnings for the year, the company revealed that a second Ubisoft Forward event was being held at some point in September. Now, Ubisoft has confirmed that the next Ubisoft Forward is being held on September 10. You can take a look at a quick teaser trailer for what'll be shown below.

Verizon is offering the Pixel 4a for just $10/mo on new Unlimited lines

One of the games being shown includes Immortals: Fenyx Rising, which was previously known as Gods & Monsters. The prior Ubisoft Forward focused on Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Watch Dogs: Legion and Far Cry 6, which are all coming to Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PC, PS5 and PS4.

Viking raids

Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Conquer new lands for glory and honor

After endless wars ravage Norway and resources are scarce, you'll lead your clan to the shores of England in the hopes of finding a new home. But not everyone is keen on having Vikings around, and King Alfred of Wessex will do all he can to keep you from settling.

PlayStation 5

Main

PlayStation 5

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.