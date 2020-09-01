What you need to know
- A new Ubisoft Forward presentation is coming on September 10.
- It'll include a new look at the game formerly known as Gods & Monsters.
- There's also going to be updates on existing titles like For Honor.
Back when Ubisoft shared its Q1 financial earnings for the year, the company revealed that a second Ubisoft Forward event was being held at some point in September. Now, Ubisoft has confirmed that the next Ubisoft Forward is being held on September 10. You can take a look at a quick teaser trailer for what'll be shown below.
One of the games being shown includes Immortals: Fenyx Rising, which was previously known as Gods & Monsters. The prior Ubisoft Forward focused on Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Watch Dogs: Legion and Far Cry 6, which are all coming to Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PC, PS5 and PS4.
Viking raids
Assassin's Creed Valhalla
Conquer new lands for glory and honor
After endless wars ravage Norway and resources are scarce, you'll lead your clan to the shores of England in the hopes of finding a new home. But not everyone is keen on having Vikings around, and King Alfred of Wessex will do all he can to keep you from settling.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
The Blurams Video Doorbell system offers incredible levels of intelligence
If you're sick of paying monthly fees for a video doorbell, it's time to upgrade to Blurams. It comes with no hidden fees, free cloud storage, AI, night vision, and a sound and light alarm.
Everything you need to know about the Galaxy Z Fold 2!
The first Galaxy Fold was one of the most impressive smartphones of recent years, and now, Samsung's following up on it with the Galaxy Z Fold 2. Here's everything you need to know about it!
Want to learn about the OnePlus 8T? Here's everything we know (so far)
The OnePlus 8 is one of the best Android phones you can get right now. Here's everything we know about its upcoming successor, the OnePlus 8T!
Avengers, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater, and more release for PS4 in September
September is typically a slow month for game releases, but there are some big titles on the horizon. Here are some great games hitting the PS4 this month.