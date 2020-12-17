Twitter's next experiment dives into audio chat groups with Spaces

What you need to know
- Twitter is rolling out a new experiment called Spaces.
- Spaces allows users to create groups for audio chats.
- The feature is currently in a limited public test right now.
Twitter is no stranger to experiments. Lately, it's been trying out all sorts of things, some of which are catching on, like its divisive Snapchat-inspired Fleets. Some experiments, on the other hand, were a little questionable, such as the decision to replace retweets with quote tweets, only to bring retweets back again. Then there are some moves that Twitter makes that are headscratchers, like the recent decision to purchase Squad only to shut both it and Periscope down. As for this latest experiment, it's unclear what category to throw this in, but it's interesting.
The company announced via tweet that its latest experiment, Spaces, is now being publicly tested. Spaces is a, well, space for users to create audio chatrooms "focused on the intimacy of the human voice." The idea is to have Spaces "feel like a well-hosted dinner party." It sounds like this might be Twitter's answer to some of the best messaging apps, but it's anyone's guess as to what Twitter is actually trying to become.
Based on screenshots from Jane Manchun Wong, Spaces looks fairly minimal and seems to function as a meeting. Thumbnails representing the users in a given space will be labeled depending on what's happening. For instance, if someone is speaking, there will be a waveform visual beneath their thumbnail and they will be labeled as "Speaker" unless they are the host of the Space, in which case they will be labeled as such. An icon at the bottom allows members of the group to request to speak, and their label will presumably be changed from "Listener" to "Speaker", assuming the host gives them permission.
According to later tweets from Wong, audio is not the most reliable at the moment, so when it cuts out, there's a live transcript option that apparently works pretty well. Members can also share tweets, react with emojis, block, and report.
Currently, there are two ways to create a space; either through Fleets by swiping right or by pressing and holding the compose button. Anyone who currently has access can invite others by sending a link or DM. Right now, the feature is limited to a small number of people, and it's currently unclear if the feature will gain a wider rollout.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Stadia might be the best way for you to play Cyberpunk 2077 right now
Stadia's version of Cyberpunk 2077 is enjoying surprise success right now due to high PC requirements, lackluster previous generation performance, and hard-to-find new consoles. For many gamers, Google's cloud platform may be the best way to play the game.
New Galaxy S21 and S21+ leaks give us a high-res look at the phones
Press renders showing Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21+ phones have surfaced in a new leak. The latest leak gives us our first look at the Galaxy S21 in all four rumored color options.
Sony is pulling Cyberpunk 2077 from PlayStation Store and offering refunds
Sony Interactive Entertainment is pulling Cyberpunk 2077 from the PlayStation Store. Additionally, players on PS4 and PS5 can now request refunds with no issue.
Here are the best sleeves for the Acer Chromebook Spin 713 in 2020
Even though the Acer Chromebook Spin 713 is ultra-durable and built to meet military-grade specifications, it still requires a nice sleeve when you want to take it out and about. These are some of the best to protect your laptop from any scuffs.