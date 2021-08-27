I've been very much enjoying my Google Pixel 5a since it arrived three weeks ago, but the honeymoon period is over and some issues are starting to rise: the phone easily overheats when using the camera for a prolonged time. HotHardware and Android Police both focused on this happening when shooting 4K video, but on my own Pixel 5a, I didn't even have to bother with video to a get heat-related warning.

Just taking a bevy of photos and some short 1080p videos on an 80-degree Florida morning (can summer end already?) had it slow down and eventually stop working in under half an hour, and in many instances, the phone wasn't uncomfortably hot yet when the warnings appeared, turning off the flash and later the camera. This has led some to believe that rather than a hardware flaw we'll be stuck with, these issues are might be caused by a bug in the Google Camera app triggering shutdowns at lower-than-usual temperatures.

I have reached out to Google and they are investigating the issue.