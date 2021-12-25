So, you've beaten the bots and you got your PS5. You've finished setting it up, and now you're wondering what to do next. Worry not, as there's plenty to check out, depending on the exact avenue of entertainment that interests you. Even if you don't have a huge budget to grab new games, you'll be able to find some great titles, while also exploring a few features you might not have known your PS5 has in store. We're going to go over some of the top things to do once you set up your new PS5.

Try some blockbuster PS5 games

There are some stellar games on the PS5, including major launch exclusives such as Demon's Souls and Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales. While there have still been a number of delays on some of our most anticipated games, titles like Deathloop have become some of best PS5 games available, so you can find plenty to play no matter the genres that interest you. If you have PS4 games, some of them are eligible for an upgrade to PS5 versions. These upgrades vary, with some being free and others requiring a fee, but all will help you enjoy your games even more. PS5 versions of games can take full advantage of the new hardware, meaning ultra-fast load times thanks to the internal SSD. They also look better and can even run at up to 120 FPS. If you don't want to spend any money, the fantastic little Astro's Playroom is a charming platformer that comes preinstalled on your PS5. It's a full game with tons of secrets to find and serves to demo the haptic feedback and adaptive triggers of the DualSense controller. There are other free games on PS5 as well if you don't want to spend money just yet. Grab PlayStation Plus

PlayStation Plus is required to play most games online, but that's just the beginning. It's a subscription worth grabbing since it grants access to the PlayStation Plus Collection, a variety of PS4 games that can be played on PS5 without purchasing any of them. You'll also get access to special subscriber-only discounts and additional free monthly games. Just bear in mind that you'll need to keep your subscription in order to access any games you've claimed through the program. Check out PlayStation Now

You can also stream a library of games! PlayStation Now, which does require a separate subscription, enables you to stream several hundred PS3 and PS4 games at 1080p without downloading them (although you can download some of the PS4 titles if you want). Best of all, you don't have to pay for PlayStation Plus to play multiplayer while playing any of these games. Explore the PlayStation app

The PlayStation App completely changes how you'll interact with your PS5. You can take part in voice chat on parties, check your messages, remotely download games and more. No more worrying about downloading a game after you buy it while at work — just start the process with this app while staying connected with all your friends. Share your gameplay with a friend

One of the most interesting features the PS5 brings is the ability to stream your game, picture-in-picture, to any friends you're talking to in a party. Using this feature, called Screen Share, can completely change the dynamic in a party. You can show someone how to accomplish something in a game, play through singleplayer games together, have an impromptu friends-only streaming session, or just add to the atmosphere as you hang out. Try it the next time you're in a party. Have fun in a whole new world

A whole new generation is here, with plenty of great games to come. There's games like Deathloop to play while other titles that have been delayed into 2022 — such as Hogwarts Legacy, Horizon Forbidden West and God of War Ragnarok — are just some of the great games that are scheduled to be available at some point over the next 12 months. Looking ahead even further, the future remains bright. Sony invested in numerous companies through acquisitions throughout 2021, expanding the workforce at PlayStation Studios with teams at Bluepoint Games, Firesprite, Housemarque, Nixxes, and Valkyrie Entertainment, so there's going to be a strong library of PS5 exclusive games on the way later in the generation. In our PS5 review, our Gaming Editor and PlayStation lead Jennifer Locke stated she can't go back to the PS4 now that the PS5 is here and is looking forward to just what else is in store, and hopefully this holiday season, you'll be in the same boat.

Load up PlayStation Store Gift Card Easy to stock up PlayStation gift cards are an easy way to grab currency for games, add-ons, themes, and more on the PlayStation Store. They also come in a wide variety of denominations and you can stock up for PS5 games. From $10 at Amazon

From $10 at Best Buy

Subscribe PlayStation Plus 12-month Your ticket to multiplayer, free games, and more PlayStation Plus offers exclusive discounts on games, two free games every month, access to online multiplayer, and a whole lot more. With the PlayStation Plus Collection, you even get access to a library of select PS4 games on PS5. $60 at Amazon

$60 at Best Buy