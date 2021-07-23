Skateboarding is one of five new sports that will be introduced at this year's Tokyo Olympics and we have all the details on how you can watch all of the street and park events on TV or online.

All of the skateboarding events at the Tokyo Olympics will be held at the Ariake Urban Sports Park in Tokyo Japan. The park features both a street course that is designed to represent real street terrain and is made up of stairs, rails, gaps, benches and ledges as well as a park course that is based on traditional concrete bowls and the transitions range from five to ten feet in height. However, the park course also contains spines, hips, extensions, banks and gaps.

A total of 20 men and 20 women will compete in both the street and park events. These skateboarders will compete in four heats of five minutes and the top eight skaters from the combined ranking of the heats will progress to the finals. During the finals, the top eight skaters will each get two 45 second runs though they'll also have five individually scored tricks added to their scores.

When it comes to how skateboarding will be judged at the Tokyo Olympics, five judges will grade each skaters' runs and five individual tricks on a zero to ten scale based on their difficulty, execution, use of course, flow and consistency. While the highest and lowest scores will be dropped, the remaining three are averaged to give a score for each run and trick.

While Nyjah Houston is a fan favorite from the U.S. team, Japanese fans will likely be rooting for Yuto Horigame who finished as a runner-up when he competed against Houston at the World Skate/SLS World Championships back in 2019. Brazil's Leticia Bufoni will also be one to watch when she competes in the women's street event. Meanwhile, 13-year-old Sky Brown will be the youngest member of team Great Britain at the Tokyo Olympics.

Whether you grew up skateboarding and are amazed by the fact that it is now in the Olympics or are just interested in watching the best skateboarders in the world compete, we'll show you exactly how to watch all of the skateboarding events at the Tokyo Olympics.

Olympic skateboarding - When and where?

The Men's Street event will be held on Sunday, July 25, the Women's Street event will be held on Monday, July 26, the Women's Park event will be held on Wednesday, August 4 and the Men's Park event will be held on Thursday, August 5. However, all of the skateboarding events at the Tokyo Olympics will take place at Ariake urban Sports Park in Tokyo.

A full schedule with the starting times of each event can be found below.

How to watch Olympics skateboarding in the U.S.

If you live in the U.S. and want to watch all of the skateboarding at the Tokyo Olympics, then you'll need a cable package or a subscription to a streaming service that gives you access to NBCSN, CNBC and USA as coverage of the men and women's street and park events will be shown across all three networks.

As NBC is the official broadcaster for the Tokyo Olympics in the U.S., another option worth considering is the network's streaming service Peacock. If you're not a Peacock subscriber yet, you can sign up for the service's free tier in order to watch some of NBC's Olympic coverage. However, to get access to even more Olympic events, you'll need to sign up for Peacock Premium which costs $4.99 per month or $49.99 for the year though there is also an ad-free Peacock Premium plan available for $9.99 per month or $99.99 for the year.

Not interested in signing up for cable or Peacock to watch skateboarding at the Tokyo Olympics? Don't worry as there are now a number of streaming services, all at different price points, which will give you access to NBC, NBCSN, CNBC and USA so you can watch the men and women's skateboarding events online. We've listed a few of our favorites below to make things easier for you.

Hulu with Live TV - $64.99 per month - As well as giving you access to NBC, NBCSN, CNBC and USA, the service also includes its own Hulu Originals and supports a wide variety of streaming devices.

fuboTV - $65 per month - fuboTV's standard plan includes NBC, NBCSN, CNBC and USA as well as over 90 other live TV channels. You also get the ability to watch two streams simultaneously and record up to 30 hours of content using the service's cloud DVR feature.

YouTube TV - $65 per month - YouTube TV gives you access to NBC, NBCSN, CNBC and USA as well as over 70 other TV channels and a free 14-day trial available.

AT&T TV Now - $69.99 per month - AT&T TV Now's Entertainment package will give you access to NBC, NBCSN, CNBC and USA and the service allows you to watch over 45 live TV channels. You can also record up to 20 hours of content using its cloud DVR.

Sling TV Sling is one of the most affordable live TV streaming services to offer NBC, though you'll have to sign up for Sling Blue or Sling Orange+Blue to gain access. Plus, you can get your first month for as low as $10 right now! Start streaming at Sling

How to watch Olympics skateboarding live stream in Canada for free

Skateboarding fans in Canada will be able to watch all the action at the Tokyo Olympics for free as CBC will be showing the Men's Street, Men's Park, Women's Street and Women's Park events. The network will show all of the events beginning at 8pm ET / 5pm PT each day. If you've already cut the cord, you can also stream all of the events online on CBC's website.

How to watch Olympics 2021 skateboarding in the UK for free

Just like in Canada, UK viewers will be able to watch all of the coverage of the men's and women's skateboarding events for free as BBC will show all of them across BBC One, BBC Two and Red Button beginning at 5am BST each day. You can also stream Olympic skateboarding online using BBC iPlayer.

How to stream Olympics skateboarding live in Australia for free

Australians will also be able to watch all of the skateboarding at the Tokyo Olympics for free on Channel 7. However, you can also stream the men's and women's street and park events online on the network's 7Plus streaming service. Channel 7 will show all of the Olympic skateboarding events at 1pm AEST / 11am AWST each day.

How to watch skateboarding at the Tokyo Olympics from anywhere

We have all the details on how you can watch the Tokyo Olympics in the U.S., Canada, the UK and Australia further up in this guide. However, if you want to watch all of the skateboarding coverage at this year's games live when you're away from home, then you'll run into problems as your domestic coverage online from abroad will likely be geo-blocked.

That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can really come in handy. They allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country which will let you watch as if you were back there.

VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of providing you with an additional layer of security when surfing the web. There are also a lot of options but we recommend ExpressVPN as our top pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. The service can even be used on a wide array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. You can even test it out for yourself thanks to the service's 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for more options?

Here are some other VPNs that are on sale right now.