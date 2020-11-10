One of Amazon's daily deals features a huge selection of data storage, and you can save up to 30% off the price depending on what you buy. It's all discounted, and the options come from some big names like Seagate, Western Digital, Crucial, and others. The available options include everything from a 16TB external hard drive on sale for $34 off to a 128GB flash drive from PNY that's down to just $12.99. There are portable SSDs, internal drives, microSD cards and more all discounted in this sale so be sure to check it out.

You can call this a Black Friday sale if you want. In my experience, these drives aren't going to get lower than this on Black Friday. Many of them are hitting all new lows. The Seagate Expansion 16TB drive, for example, has never gone below $294 before and today you can get it for $274.99.

I mean, 16TB is a ridiculous amount of space for a hard drive! Don't worry about having to put it inside your computer, either, because it will sit right on your desktop. It has storage that will last you for years. You can keep all your big files on it, and you don't have to worry about adding more. Fill it up with movies, photos, music, and anything else you can think of.

The drive is plug-and-play, too. Just connect it to your computer and it will automatically work. The system should recognize it and get it working for you. You won't need to install any software or drivers. And once it's up and working you can transfer your files with simple drag and drop. It's compatible with both Windows and Mac computers.

You could also get the Crucial MX500 1TB internal solid state drive on sale for $91.99. That's down from a price around $115 and one of the best we've ever seen.

It features sequential read speeds up to 560 MB/s and sequential write speeds up to 510 MB/s. It offers offers integrated power loss immunity which preserves your work if your power goes out suddenly, and its AES 256-bit hardware-based encryption helps ensure your data remains secure. Crucial includes a 5-year limited warranty with all the options.