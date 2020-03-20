One of those new games is the highly anticipated Doom Eternal , which was just released today. To mark the occasion, Google has given the Stadia Premiere Edition a rare $30 discount, but you better act quickly. The sale is only good for March 21, and all orders must be placed by 11:59PM PT or 2:59AM ET tonight. The Stadia Premiere Edition bundle comes with everything you'll need to get started, including the Stadia controller, a Chromecast Ultra, and a three-month free trial to Stadia Pro.

Google's game streaming service Stadia launched with more of a fizzle than a bang. Early reviews were harsh on the cloud game streaming platform over the lack of features and limited support for devices. However, since the initial launch back in November, Google has been hard at work improving the service, adding new features and games.

When Stadia first launched our own Russell Holly called it "embarrassingly incomplete," and he wasn't wrong. Fortunately, Stadia is a living breathing service, which has grown over the past few months. Google has added many new features such as enabling Assistant on the controller, the ability to view your trophies, 4K gaming on the web, and more. It has even added support for several more phones and all Chromecast Ultras.

Along with improving the platform and adding new games, Google still has one long-awaited feature set to release soon, the free tier. Back in February, we heard from Google exec Phil Harrison that the free tier would be launching in the "next few months." Hopefully, that still rings true, and the coronavirus outbreak hasn't delayed the launch.

Once the free tier launches, players will be able to experience Stadia without the need to purchase additional hardware or pay the subscription fee. However, you won't be able to play any games unless you've purchased them from the store, not even games you may have claimed during your free Pro trial.