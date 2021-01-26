Google's Tilt Brush virtual reality painting application has been available since 2016 on HTC Vive, expanding to additional VR platforms. Today, the development team at Tilt Brush shared some major news: Tilt Brush is going open source.

Speaking on why the decision was made, the developers stated that "we want to continue supporting the artists using Tilt Brush by putting it in your hands." Google will no longer be actively developing Tilt Brush, so moving forward no pull requests will be accepted.

The archive of now-open source vode for Tilt Brush can be found on Github. It's completely free to use, distribute and modify as long as it is used under the terms of the Apache 2.0 License. The developers note that "out of the box" the archived code compiles Tilt Brush, needing only a SteamVR Unity SDK.

While this move does represent Google taking a step further back from active virtual reality applications, it's also good that the code will be available for anyone who is interested to access.