The Nomad site is having an outlet sale and taking 30 to 50% off the price of several cases and devices. You can use the code THRIFTER15 to take another 15% off the price. You can combine both to get some really big discounts. You will have to pay a shipping fee, but it looks like the most the fee ever gets to be is $6.95, even if you order multiple items.

You can get this rugged leather case for the iPhone X and XS for $27.16 thanks to a price drop to $31.95 and the code above. The case is $45 otherwise. It's made with Rustic Brown Horween Leather, can absorb drops up to ten feet, and works with wireless chargers.

Or grab Nomad's 5-port USB hub for $29.71 thanks to this sale. The Hub can power up to five USB devices at once with high power output and LED charging indicators. It has an ambient light sensor that dims the LEDs at night, too. The design is meant to be subtle and compact, letting it blend in with your home decor and sit nonchalantly wherever you want it. The cables are hidden underneath the device so you have a clean cable setup.

The full sale includes plenty of cases with different colors and features, along with other Nomad devices as well.

