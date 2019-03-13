We've spend every day trawling the web for the very best deals so you don't have to. Our very favorites from today have been rounded up below for your personal perusal and purchasing pleasure. Don't miss 'em!
⚡️ Take charge
Anker Braided Nylon USB-A to USB-C cables
Anker's two-pack of Braided Nylon USB-A to USB-C cables is on sale at Amazon for just $7.97 when you clip the on-page coupon. While the coupon itself only saves you less than a dollar, the two-pack is on sale already. In total, you'll be saving $3 off its cost today, though this deal only applies to the red-colored cables.
$7.97
10.99 $3 off
These USB-C to USB-A cables are each six feet in length and were designed with a double-braided nylon exterior to offer five times more durability than standard options. They also come with a lifetime warranty and are well-rated on Amazon with over 600 reviews and a rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars. Check out the rest of today's best deals below.
Time's ticking
Apple Watch Series 3
Apple Watch Series 3 is capable of tracking your health and fitness with its precise sensors, and can sync all of that data to your iPhone. It also has built-in GPS for tracking outdoor workouts and is water resistant to 50 meters. You'll get the notifications you want from your iPhone right on your wrist, too. Most models are $80 off in this sale.
Set the mood
Minger DreamColor 16.4-foot LED Light Strip
Adding an LED light strip behind your TV or computer monitor not only helps reduce eyestrain but also adds a unique ambiance to your room that you can customize as you see fit. Minger's well-reviewed DreamColor 16.4-foot LED Light Strip falls to just $20.39 at Amazon when you enter promo code MJXYBBDW during checkout — one of its best prices yet and close to $15 off its regular cost.
Meet Alexa
Amazon Echo + TP-Link Smart Plug Mini bundle
Kick start your smart home with this Echo and Smart Plug bundle and save nearly $40. With Alexa at home, you'll be able to voice control whatever's plugged into TP-Link's Smart Plug Mini. Plus, with Alexa Skills, new features are consistently added to your Echo. You can ask Alexa to request an Uber, order a pizza, control your TV, and more.
Honk if you love deals
Aukey Dual USB Mini Car Charger
The worst part about USB car chargers is that many of them are pretty bulky and obtrusive. For a tidier look, you could pick up Aukey's Dual USB Mini Car Charger which sits almost flush with the edge of your vehicle's cigarette lighter outlet. It normally sells for up to $10 at Amazon, but today you can grab one for only $6.09 when you enter promo code AUKEYCR1 during checkout.
Smarter lights
Philips Hue BR30 LED smart flood light
The Philips Hue BR30 dimmable LED smart flood light is down to $35.98 on Amazon. This light normally sells for around $50 and has only ever dropped this low there once before. BR30 bulbs are made for recessed, horizontal, or vertical light fixtures. Each bulb has more than 16 million color options that can be controlled by app or with your voice using Amazon's Alexa, Google's Assistant, or Siri.
From top to bottom
Dirt Devil Endura Upright Vacuum Cleaners
Just in time for spring cleaning, Amazon's offering up to 20% off select Dirt Devil Endura Upright Vacuum Cleaners with prices starting as low as $47.99, though this sale is good for today only. Two of the vacuums on sale are even at new low prices, so you certainly won't want to miss your chance at one of those.
