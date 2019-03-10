We've spend every day trawling the web for the very best deals so you don't have to. Our very favorites from today have been rounded up below for your personal perusal and purchasing pleasure. Don't miss 'em!
Play All Day
Nintendo Switch Console and Select Games
To celebrate Mario Day, pick out a Switch console and a select game for $329.99 total, a $30 discount. This offer is a rare one, and the promotion is valid while supplies last through March 16th.
$329.99
$360 $30 off
Game options include Super Mario Party, Super Mario Odyssey, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Mario Tennis Aces, or the New Super Mario Bros U. Deluxe. If you already own a Nintendo Switch, don't worry. You can still get in on the fun. The aforementioned games are available for just $39.99 each right now for Mario Day. That's a $20 discount and also only valid for a few days.
Combo Deal
Lenovo M10 10.1-inch Smart Tab and Alexa-enabled smart dock
The M10 tablet includes a full HD display, two front speakers with Dolby Atmos, and more. It's powered by a 1.8 GHz Snapdragon 450 processor, 3GB RAM, 32GB ROM, and support for microSD cards up to 256GB. The Smart Dock with Alexa built in lets you talk to Amazon Alexa like you would if you had an Echo Dot or other smart speaker.
It's-a Me!
Nintendo Switch games sale
To celebrate Mario Day, Amazon has a bunch of Nintendo Switch games on sale for $39.99. Usually they cost $60 and discounts on these, while not unheard of, don't come around frequently. These are digital downloads and prices are valid through March 16th.
Sounds and Looks Good
Jabra Elite Active 65t true wireless earbuds
As well as dual mics and support for Google Assitant, Alexa or Siri, the Actives add a slightly grippier finish, IP56 water resistance (versus IP55 for the standard Elite 65t), a built-in accelerometer for motion tracking and a quick charge feature giving you 1.5 hours of usage from a 15-minute charge.
Save your Favorites
Fire TV Recast 500GB over-the-air DVR
The Recast's integration with the Fire TV and Echo Show lets you watch and record over-the-air TV easily. Plus you'll be able to watch your media on compatible mobile devices, too. This machine is great for live sports and other shows you can't usually get on an app like Netflix — local news, talk shows, etc.
Time to Upgrade
AMD Ryzen 5 2600 processor
The computer processor is one of the fundamental pieces you start with when building a new PC. If the motherboard is the brain, the processor is the heart. This one comes with a Wraith Stealth cooler, which performs just fine and will save you money on an aftermarket cooler.
Watch More
Mohu Leaf Metro indoor 25-mile TV antenna
You can use the antenna to access high def over-the-air TV channels even when you don't have a cable subscription. What exactly is available to you will be based on where you live, but you could receive channels like ABC, NBC, PBS, Fox, and more.
