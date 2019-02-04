On a daily basis there is no shortage of great deals to be had, but sometimes hunting them down can be a bit time consuming. Don't let that drag you down, though. We've rounded up some of our absolute favorites from today that you simply can't miss out on.
Tablets for all
Three Amazon Fire 7 tablets
This rare deal, which also applies to the HD 8 and HD 10 tablets, allows you to buy three of the tablets and save almost the entire price of a new one. You can do it with different capacities and colors.
$109.97
$150 $40 off
If you're interested in more than just the Fire 7 tablet, you'll want to check out Thrifter's full post. It includes links to the HD 8, HD 10, and variety packs for all of the above. With this deal you can save as much as $120 when buying HD 10 tablets. Mix and match your favorite colors, too.
Power up
Anker charging accessories
As part of its deals of the day, Amazon is offering an assortment of Anker's popular charging accessories with savings of up to 50%, dropping some products down to only $7. As far as cables go, you can pick up this 2-pack of braided microUSB cables for just $7.49, this single USB-C cable for $9.50, or a two-pack of Anker's most durable Lightning cables for $19.78.
Get busy charging
Aukey 10000mAh 18W USB-C power bank
You'll want to use the code CBOQGGVN during checkout to see these savings. Aukey has a few power banks on sale and they all require different coupon codes, so be sure to check out the full post if you need more options.
Light it up
Mr. Beams MB750 wireless LED nightlight 2-pack
Each nightlight offers 20 lumens of bright light to help illuminate hallways around your home. They are motion-activated from up to 15 feet and automatically shut off after 20 seconds when no motion is detected. They also have a light sensor to prevent unnecessary activation during the daytime.
Connected
Amazon Alexa-enabled Smart Plug
If you've never used a smart plug before, they don't get much simpler than Amazon's. Just plug it into an outlet, plug in the light or kitchen appliance or whatever you want connected to it, and then connect it to the same Wi-Fi your Alexa is connected to. After that, it's as simple as talking to Alexa to get it to turn on and off.
Get Fit
Amazfit fitness trackers
Newegg is offering a number of Amazfit fitness trackers with up to 35% off their usual prices. These devices are an affordable alternative to something like an Apple Watch and vary in style and feature-set, and offer different types of tracking depending on your needs.
Stop losing stuff
Tile Mate Bluetooth item trackers
The newest Tile Mate has a replaceable battery unlike the previous-gen models meaning you don't have to replace the whole Tile when the battery runs out. It has a 150-foot range and also syncs its last known location to the Tile app on your phone.
