Auto Essentials
iOttie Easy One Touch 2 car mount
This is its lowest price ever and a $5 drop from what it usually sells for. The mount can hold any phone up to 3.2 inches in width.
$11.93
$17 $5 off
The One Touch 2 features a mounting system which locks and releases your device with a single push. The One Touch line is pretty well-rated, and this version is no exception. It uses a sticky gel pad to adhere to most surfaces, while still being easily removable. It can be easily cleaned and reused if you frequently detach it or find it has picked up some lint from your glove compartment.
New Worlds
Samsung HMD Odyssey+ Windows Mixed Reality headset
The headset normally sells for $500 or more and has never dropped this low before. The deal is already back-ordered but you can order it at this price now. You just might have to wait a while to get more in stock. As long as you have a PC powerful enough to use it, the Samsung mixed reality headset comes with everything you need to get started in virtual worlds.
Stock Up
Networking and Storage Gear
Amazon has a killer one-day sale featuring a ton of networking and storage hardware and accessories from various big-name brands. These sales are some of our favorites since they contain so many different products and have a little bit of something for everyone. These items are from popular brands, like Toshiba, Netgear, Samsung, TP-Link, Seagate, and more. It's trusted hardware at a big discount, how can you go wrong?
Stock Android
Refurbished Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL
The devices are listed as Verizon Unlocked but, despite being made for Verizon, this is the US version of this phone and is compatible with major US carriers, including AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon. They all carry a 90-day Woot warranty. It has a 5.5-inch OLED display, 64GB capacity, IP68 water resistance, USB-C port, and front-facing stereo speakers. It has a 12MP rear camera with some awesome camera smarts like Night Sight and Top Shot, plus dual selfie cams with wide-angle and portrait capabilities.
Who's There?
Ring Floodlight Camera
The motion-activated HD security camera features built-in floodlights, a siren, and two-way talk. It has an ultra-wide viewing angle and it's easy to view real-time surveillance footage from anywhere in the world using the Ring app. You can see, hear, and speak to visitors from the Ring app as well. The 1080p even works at night thanks to its infrared vision.
Roar
Dyson Ball Animal 2 upright vacuum refurb
This vacuum is basically as close to new as you can get without actually being new. It is in fully working condition and backed by a 6-month warranty from Dyson. The vacuum itself features an advanced self-adjusting cleaner head that automatically adjusts itself for maximum suction. Bin emptying is easy and hygienic, and the included tangle-free turbine tool removes hair without hassle.
Do it Yourself
32-piece Tacklife Screwdriver Bit Set
You'll need code BEWLTL3K for this one. The set includes 30 rust-resistant bits suitable for tons of tasks. The included extension bit holder, mini ratcheting screwdriver, and socket adapter provide flexibility and control for your projects as well. Pack everything easily into the included case when you're finished.
