On a daily basis there is no shortage of great deals to be had, but sometimes hunting them down can be a bit time consuming. Don't let that drag you down, though. We've rounded up some of our absolute favorites from today that you simply can't miss out on.

Get the Amazon Fire TV Stick streaming media player with Alexa voice remote for $29.99 or upgrade to 4K with the Fire TV Stick 4K for $39.99. You're saving $10 with either device, and both options are so affordable really the only question you need to answer is whether or not you want to spend the next several weekends binge-watching in 4K.

Other Fire TV devices also on sale include the Fire TV Recast 1TB for $50 off, the Fire TV Recast 500GB for $40 off, and $40 off the Fire TV Cube. Save big no matter what you want.

This is just a small sampling of the deals that the Thrifter team has uncovered today. If you want to keep up with everything that the crew is uncovering, be sure to follow Thrifter on Twitter and sign up for the daily deals newsletter so you never miss out on anything!

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.