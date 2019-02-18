On a daily basis there is no shortage of great deals to be had, but sometimes hunting them down can be a bit time consuming. Don't let that drag you down, though. We've rounded up some of our absolute favorites from today that you simply can't miss out on.
TO 4K OR NOT TO 4K
Amazon Fire TV Sticks and other Fire TV devices
Get the Amazon Fire TV Stick streaming media player with Alexa voice remote for $29.99 or upgrade to 4K with the Fire TV Stick 4K for $39.99. You're saving $10 with either device, and both options are so affordable really the only question you need to answer is whether or not you want to spend the next several weekends binge-watching in 4K.
$29.99
$40 $10 off
Other Fire TV devices also on sale include the Fire TV Recast 1TB for $50 off, the Fire TV Recast 500GB for $40 off, and $40 off the Fire TV Cube. Save big no matter what you want.
Zero Wires
Aukey true wireless earbuds
Use code AUKEYPT16 for the Black version or code AUKEYPT6 for the White version. Make sure the product page says "Sold by Qinxi." These earbuds connect easily to your smartphone, and once paired will just connect as soon as you pull them from the charging case. They use Bluetooth 4.2, and you can use just one at a time for a single ear mode.
Works like a Charm
Lenovo Chromebook C330 11.6-inch 2-in-1 convertible laptop
The C330 has a 2.1 GHz MediaTek MT8173C processor, 4GB DDR3 RAM, 64GB internal flash storage, and a 10-hour battery life. Flip the Chromebook 360 degrees and go from a full blown laptop to a mobile tablet using the 11.6-inch touchscreen. The whole machine is super fast, with quick load times and enough memory for multi-tasking. You'll also get an additional 100GB of Google Drive cloud storage.
Clearance
Nomad outlet sale on leather cases and other devices
The Nomad site is having an outlet sale and taking 30 to 50% off the price of several cases and devices. You can use the code THRIFTER15 to take another 15% off the price. You can combine both to get some really big discounts. You will have to pay a shipping fee, but it looks like the most the fee ever gets to be is $6.95, even if you order multiple items. The sale covers iPhone and Samsung smartphone cases, USB hubs, cables, and more.
Blast It
Sbode M400 water-resistant portable Bluetooth speaker
The speaker is designed to deliver powerful bass with advanced digital sound, noise reduction technology, a loudspeaker cavity for premium acoustics, and more. It uses Bluetooth 4.2 technology with a 100-foot range so you can stream your music even across the room. Plus, you can pair two speakers together for stereo sound. Considering the price right now is almost half off one, buying two wouldn't break your bank either.
Stay Lit
Tacklife electric arc lighter
Use code UEFS6QDY during checkout. This electric arc lighter isn't USB-rechargeable like other models; it uses AAA batteries to power on. Four are included with its purchase, though it wouldn't help to order more batteries for when replacement time comes. That makes it a great option for camping trips. Plus, being windproof and rainproof helps a lot too.
Smarter
TP-Link TP-Link Kasa HS100 Smart Wi-Fi Plug
The HS100 smart plug can be scheduled from anywhere in the world to automatically turn on and off as you wish, allowing you to enhance your daily life in a multitude of ways, like setting up your lights to turn on right before you get home from work each day or connecting it to your kid's TV so you know they're not watching cartoons while they're supposed to be doing homework. You can even control these smart plugs with your voice when paired with an Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant device.
