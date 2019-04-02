We trawl the web every day to find the very best deals so you don't have to. We've rounded up the best promotions and price drops below, so check 'em out and snap 'em up while you can.
Charge it
Anker Powerline+ USB-C cable, 2-pack
Over at Amazon, you can find Anker's two-pack of durable Powerline+ USB-C Fast Charging Cables at a great price. While it normally sells in a two-pack for only $9.99, using code ANKERB82 during checkout will drop its price to $7.99 for a limited time. That'll score you the cables for just $4 apiece.
$7.99
$9.99 $2 off
Protected by a double-braided nylon exterior, Anker's Powerline+ USB-C cables are equipped with a toughened aramid fiber core and laser-welded connectors for extreme durability. Both of the cables you'll receive are three feet long each and support rapid-charging protocols like Qualcomm's Quick Charge so you can power up your devices quicker than you can with standard options. At Amazon, over 1,000 customers left a review for these charging cables resulting in a solid rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars.
Once you've powered up your devices, check out the rest of today's best deals.
My show's on!
Sling TV
Sling is offering 40% off three months of its live TV services for a limited time. There are three services at Sling to choose from: Sling Orange, Sling Blue, and Sling Orange & Blue with differing sets of channels. Memberships start at only $15 per month for the first three months with this deal.
Louder now
Anker Soundcore Motion B Portable Bluetooth Speaker
The Anker Soundcore Motion B Portable Bluetooth Speaker is available for just $21.99 at Amazon right now. The 12W, IPX7-rated speaker is already at the lowest price we've seen having dropped directly to $23.99 and the $2 on-page coupon takes it even lower. That coupon could disappear at any time, so it's worth using it while you can. Its battery can last for over 12 hours on a single charge.
Store more
PNY Elite 512GB microSDXC card
The PNY Elite 512GB microSDXC card is down to $115.99 on Amazon — an amazingly low price for a card that was selling for $200 in February. This is a lot of space for a microSD card, and as long as you're using a device that supports microSDXC cards at this high of a capacity, like a laptop or the Nintendo Switch, you'll be able to save over 80 hours of HD video or 100,000 pictures. It has fast 90 MB/s transfer speeds, too.
Unbox this
Samsung Galaxy S9
The Samsung Galaxy S9 64GB unlocked smartphone is down to $499.99 at Amazon. It's been selling for about $600 since the release of the updated Samsung Galaxy S10 line and this price drop is the lowest we've ever seen it go. The discount applies to all color options and you can also snag a saving on the 128GB or 256GB versions. These are U.S. models so are unlocked to work with the major U.S. GSM and CDMA carriers.
Take a nap
Rivet mattresses
Amazon is offering 25% off Rivet mattresses through the end of the day. All sizes are discounted, including full, queen and king, and prices start at just $336.75. Rivet mattresses feature a 3-layer composition for optimum sleepy time and less grogginess when you wake up. Your mattress arrives in a vacuum-sealed package making it easy to get it into the room where it's going to be used. There's a 10-year warranty and even a 100-night money-back guarantee so you can buy one risk-free.
Games galore!
Xbox Game Pass
Xbox Game Pass gives gamers access to play over 100 Xbox One and Xbox 360 games on their Xbox One console for just a low monthly cost of $9.99. It's like Netflix but for games. Right now, picking up a three-month Xbox Game Pass membership there for $29.99 will score you another three-month membership at no extra charge. That means you'll be paying $5 per month to access any of the games on the service. The deal's valid for new, returning, and current subscribers.
This is just a small sampling of the deals that the Thrifter team has uncovered today. If you want to keep up with everything that the crew is uncovering, be sure to follow Thrifter on Twitter and sign up for the daily deals newsletter so you never miss out on anything!
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.