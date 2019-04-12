If you find yourself on the go a lot, you may benefit from having a portable battery pack with you at all times. Right now, you can pick up the ZeroLemon 22800mAh battery for just $19.99 when you use coupon code UK3VYGML during checkout. It's currently listed for $50 and can be found for around $40 while on sale normally. This sale makes it half the price of that, and offers a massive $30 savings compared to its regular price right now.

It offers two full-sized USB outputs that allow you to charge multiple devices at the same time, and the battery itself recharges via micro-USB. The outside is wrapped with a premium aluminum shell and it has four status LEDs so you never leave the house with a dead battery pack. At 22800mAh, this should charge your phone up to 8 times fully before needing a recharge, which is great. It can output 5V/3.8A when just a single port is in use, though it does allow you to use both at a slightly slower speed.

ZeroLemon backs it with a one-year worry-free guarantee.

