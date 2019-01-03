By clipping the on-page coupon, you can pick up this highly-rated Yi dash cam for just $25, which is the lowest it's ever been. This dash cam goes on sale infrequently and only tends to drop in price with special coupons like today's deal. It regularly sells for $40.

This compact model from Yi came out at the end of last year, and it's since received a 3.6 star rating based on 430 reviews. Dash cams have become more popular over the recent years, and there are a ton of options out there. What makes this one stand out, aside from its price, is that it offers 1080p recording at 30 frames per second, it has a 130-degree wide angle lens, and night vision. On the rear is a 2.7-inch LCD screen so you can see what it's recording, and it connects right to your phone via a free app to review and transfer your videos.

If you're thinking that you have a boring commute and there's nothing worth recording, you obviously haven't watched dash cam videos on YouTube. The crazy thing about driving is that anything can happen at literally any time. You never know when someone may run a red light and hit you, or put their vehicle in reverse and back right into you at an intersection. Sure, these are extreme cases, but at just $25 it's well-worth installing one of these in each car you own to protect yourself and your loved ones who are driving.

You will need a microSD card to record your footage onto and the camera supports up to 64GB in size, so it's a worth adding one to your order.

