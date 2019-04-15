If you're dealing with a dead battery more often than you'd like to, you could probably benefit from something like the Xcentz 5000mAh Portable Power Delivery and Quick Charge 3.0 USB-C Charger . Using promo code XCENTZX29 at Amazon will bring its price down to $17.99 there and save you $8 off its regular cost of $26. The code is valid on any color the charger comes in, too.

Equipped with Power Delivery and Quick Charge 3.0 technology, this tiny portable charger can recharge your devices twice as fast compared to standard options. You'll just need to enter promo code XCENTZX29 to snag this offer.

This compact battery charger is small enough to fit into your pocket easily, or you could store it in your backpack or luggage without taking up hardly any extra space. With Power Delivery and Quick Charge 3.0, you can recharge your devices much quicker than with standard models, saving hours of time in the process. It even includes a USB-A port on the opposite end so you can charge two devices simultaneously, along with protections against overcharging, short-circuiting, and overheating.

A USB-A to USB-C cable is included with its purchase, along with a 2-year warranty, though you'll want to have a USB-C to USB-C cable to use the port with PD and QC 3.0 technology. You'll also need a way to charge up the power bank as well, and the most efficient method is with a USB-C wall charger.

