The WD Elements 3TB USB 3.0 desktop hard drive is down to $69.99 at B&H. The deal is part of B&H's DealZone and only lasts for a few hours. The 3TB version isn't sold many places anymore, but the lowest it ever reached on Amazon was $90. In fact, that's what the 4TB version is going for at the moment. None of the versions of this hard drive come anywhere near this low.

The desktop drive is simply plug-and-play. It uses USB 3.0 ports and a micro USB interface, so all you have to do is connect it and begin transferring whatever you want. Thanks to the USB 3.1 speeds it has up to 5 Gb/s data transfer rates. It is compatible with Windows and Mac, but you'll need to reformat it for the latter. It comes with a two-year warranty.

