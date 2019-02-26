For today only, Amazon is offering TurboTax Deluxe + State with Quicken Deluxe 2019 for just $59.98. This bundle regularly sells for $95, so you're saving $35. You'd normally pay $50 for this version of TurboTax alone and the Quicken Deluxe 2019 software is $55 if bought separately, so it's a total steal to get both for this price.

This deal is for the physical disc of the TurboTax software which is compatible with both PC and Mac (if you have a disc drive on the computer that is). TurboTax gives you everything you need to properly file your taxes and receive your maximum refund back. Deluxe is the most popular version of the software as it allows you to maximize tax deductions and credits. TurboTax also helps you save time while making sure your information is input correctly. With the tax filing deadline fast approaching, now's the perfect time to have this product on-hand and at a discount.

Your purchase also comes with a 12-month membership for Quicken Deluxe (plus two free additional months). It allows you to connect to financial institutions you have accounts with to download and manage your banking and credit card transactions and balances. It's smart enough to instantly breakdown your spending into categories once you connect, then allows you to track and pay your bills directly within the software. You can manage investments and connect to brokerages with Quicken too.

This deal is limited to today only, so make this saving your first step in getting on top of your finances in 2019.

See at Amazon

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.