Doing your taxes correctly can make or break you, which is where TurboTax comes in. Right now, various editions of TurboTax 2018 are discounted at Amazon and bundled with a $10 gift card for just one day only, with prices starting at $29.99 for the Deluxe software. These are available as both PC and Mac digital downloads, so be sure to select your preferred version on the product page. With Tax Filing Season coming up, now's the perfect time to have this product on-hand and at a discount.

TurboTax gives you everything you need to properly file your taxes and receive your maximum refund back. Deluxe is the most popular version of the software as it allows you to maximize tax deductions and credits, and it normally sells for up to $45. TurboTax also helps you save time while making sure your information is input correctly.

Keep in mind that the deluxe version on its own doesn't include a state version, so you'll likely want to opt for the Deluxe + State instead.

Other versions of TurboTax are on sale and include a free $10 gift card today too, including Premier + State for $54.99, Home & Business for $64.99, Business for $104.99.

If you're not sure which TurboTax version you need, TurboTax has a comparison sheet that's pretty helpful.

