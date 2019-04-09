A single Deco M5 device is $80 on its own, so you're actually getting three for less than the price of two with this deal.

TP-Link's Deco M5 mesh networking system 3-pack has dropped to $137.68 at Amazon. Simply clip the $20 coupon on the product page to get in on the discount. This is nearly the lowest price we've ever seen for a system that has sold as high as $200 recently and sells for an average of $180.

Eliminate dead zones and blanket your home in strong, stable Wi-Fi. This deal is a match of the best we've seen.

The Deco M5 replaces your Wi-Fi router and any other devices you've been using to make up for dead zones like range extenders. It can cover up to 4,500 square feet of your home in strong, stable wireless signal. TP-Link HomeCare gives the system security. Adaptive routing technology lets it choose the fastest path to keep your network running smooth. With the TP-Link Deco app, all you have to do is follow the on-screen instructions to get the system up and running as soon as possible. TP-Link covers the Deco M5 with a two-year warranty.

At Amazon, over 800 customers left a review for the Deco M5 resulting in a rating of 4.4 out of 5 stars.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.