The TP-Link 8-port Gigabit Ethernet network switch is down to $19.99 on Amazon. We saw this switch drop to around $17 in February, but since then it has been selling around its $25 street price and sometimes even higher. This is a decent discount on an already inexpensive device that will add a lot of functionality to your home network.

Use TP-Link's switch if you want to add a lot more wired connections to your router, which you might need for things like gaming consoles, printers, and laptops. It's easy to use with plug-and-play design that doesn't require additional configurations or software. The design uses a sturdy metal case with no fans so it's very quiet. It's also mountable on your desktop or a wall. The switch has traffic optimization for latency-free traffic and it automatically adjusts power consumption to save on energy use. Users give it 4.6 stars based on 4,608 reviews.

See on Amazon

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.