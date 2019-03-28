The Toshiba X300 5TB internal hard drive is down to $99.99 with code EMCTWVD25 at Newegg. The next best price on this drive is $125 on Amazon , and the only time it has dropped this low was a brief sale in February. It often sells as high as $140, but today's deal is the lowest we've seen.

Toshiba's X300 5TB drive is a powerfully fast hard drive with tons of space for all your stuff. This price is as good as it gets for the 5TB version, too.

The X300 is the perfectly spacious complement to any gaming PC. With 5TB of space you'll be able to fit all your games and media. Thanks to the 7200 RPMs and large cache, it's going to be super fast, too. You'll get high level, long-lasting performance from this drive. The Tunnel Magneto-Resistive recording head tech provides improved stability. It also comes with Toshiba's two-year warranty.

You can also save on the 6TB version right now. It's $30 off with its own coupon code.

