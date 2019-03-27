The Toshiba X300 6TB internal hard drive is down to $129.99 with code EMCTWVB56 at Newegg. The drive goes for $160 without the code both at Newegg and Amazon . You're basically getting a full terabyte for free considering the 5TB version is also $130 right now.

I mean, 6TB is already a ton of space. Add on a large cache and 7200 RPMs and you've got a recipe for an awesome drive.

The X300 is the perfectly spacious complement to any gaming PC. With 6TB of space you'll be able to fit all your games and media. Thanks to the 7200 RPMs and large cache, it's going to be super fast, too. You'll get high level, long-lasting performance from this drive. The Tunnel Magneto-Resistive recording head tech provides improved stability. It also comes with Toshiba's two-year warranty.

