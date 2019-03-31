The Toshiba Canvio Advance 2TB portable hard drive is down to $51.99 on Amazon. That price is about $13 off what this hard drive normally goes for and a brand new low. The deal is only applicable to the white model. You can also get the 1TB version at a substantial discount today.

This portable hard drive looks as good as it performs. Keep in mind that the discount isn't around for long!

This is a USB 3.0 hard drive with a sleek, compact design and a high-gloss finish. It's easy to use and requires no additional software — just plug it into your computer's USB port and you're good to go. The drive comes formatted for Windows computers and will work with Windows 7 and up. It can work with Mac as well but will need reformatting first.

There are optional free downloads of Toshiba Storage Backup software to easily back up your content and schedule your backup to run automatically as well as Toshiba Storage Security software to help prevent unauthorized access to your data with a password lock feature if you want to use either of those.

Users give it 4.3 stars based on over 3,700 reviews and it is backed by a two-year warranty from Toshiba.

