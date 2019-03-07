Amazon has the Toshiba 49-inch 1080p Fire TV Edition on sale for just $199.99. That price is over $100 off its usual going rate and the lowest price we've ever seen for it. You can snag this deal at Best Buy as well.

The TV has a 1080p resolution and Fire TV built in. The Fire TV gives you access to all your favorite streaming apps like Netflix and Prime Video, but it also has Alexa-enabled skills and can work with the included voice remote. The remote lets you talk to Alexa, search for titles, switch inputs, control your smart home and more. If you have an HDTV antenna like this one you can integrate the over-the-air channels with your streaming channels.

If you want to make the jump to 4K, you can achieve that by spending just $30 more for the 43-inch 4K Toshiba Fire TV. Alternatively, if you are after the most affordable option, take a look at the 720p 32-inch model for $149.99.

See at Amazon

