The seven-inch Squatty Potty bathroom toilet stool with a slim teak finish is down to $41.33 on Amazon. This poop stool of luxury has been selling around $80 for the last six months or so, and it only got as low as $60 before that. The price drop is the lowest we have ever seen.

Of course, we can't all afford to climb porcelain thrones lined with gold. If you just want the regular Squatty Potty, it's only $19.99. Plus, we saw it drop to $13.99 recently, although that deal has since expired.

The Squatty Potty is pretty simple. It's designed so that your body is better configured for pooping. You'll poop faster and easier and your colon will thank you for it. You probably don't even know you're doing it wrong! The reduced straining can help heal hemorrhoids and prevent other issues in that neck of the woods. Plus, this teak version will really feng shui your lavatory.

See on Amazon

