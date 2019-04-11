Woot is offering a couple of models of TCL Roku 4K TVs on sale today with prices starting at just $199.99. The refurbished sets are from TCL's 4-series and are provided with a 90-day Woot warranty. Use your Amazon Prime membership to avoid Woot's $6 shipping fee.

TCL is known for its affordable TV sets that balance features and price superbly. You can save even more money by going for one of these discounted refurbished sets on sale today only.

The sale includes the 43-inch 43S403 model at $199.99. It regularly sells for around $280 brand new at stores like Best Buy, though you can currently get it for $240 there. The 50-inch 50S423 is also down in price at $269.99 at Woot. You'd normally pay over $300 for it refurbished at Amazon and $350 for it in new condition.

Both TV sets on offer feature a 4K panel with support for HDR and dual 8W speakers. The Roku TV platform is built in giving you access to endless hours of streaming content from one easy-to-use interface. There are also three HDMI ports on the back for hooking up your set top boxes and video game consoles and a single USB port.

