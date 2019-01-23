The Mophie Charge Stream Pad+ 10W Qi-enabled wireless charge pad is down to $44.46 on Amazon. That's more than $15 off its street price and the lowest it has ever gone. The previous best deal was over Black Friday and it didn't drop below $48 back then.

The pad will work with any Qi-enabled smartphone including iPhone and Android. It's fast charge compatible, which works on both Samsung and Apple devices, but you will need a compatible USB Power Delivery adapter for that. The Charge Stream Pad+ is also powerful enough to work through cases up to 3mm thick, so you won't have to strip your phone to get it to work. The bottom of the pad has a rubberized non-slip coating to protect the device and whatever it's resting on from scratches. It comes with a two-year warranty from Mophie.

