The Roku Express streaming media player is down to $24.99. Already one of Roku's least expensive and most efficient streaming devices, any discount on this thing is a good discount. It normally sells for $30 and hasn't dropped to $25 on Amazon since its release late last year.

The Roku Express has the benefit of being extremely easy to setup. You just use the included HDMI cable, the intuitive remote and navigation, and get going almost as soon as you've received it. You'll get full access to Roku's content library of more than 500,000 movies and TV shows. It also has voice search across the top channels, and you won't have to pay any extra subscriptions for all of this. Download the free Roku mobile app and get access to private listening, voice search from your smartphone, and more. More than 5,000 users give it 4.3 stars out of 5.

Need more streaming options? Amazon's Fire TV devices continue to be on sale with huge price drops equal to Black Friday.

See on Amazon

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.