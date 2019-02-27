Sling is offering 40% off three months of its live TV services for a limited time to help combat lower than expected tax refunds this filing season. Compared to 2018, people have received around $170 less on average according to IRS.gov, so Sling's deal comes at just the right time — especially if you end up owing money to the IRS this year.

There are three services at Sling to choose from: Sling Orange, Sling Blue, and Orange & Blue. The first two options feature some of the same channels, though the biggest difference between the two is that Sling Orange includes various ESPN channels, FreeForm, and Disney Channel while Sling Blue includes FX, SyFy, BET, and more. If you can live without one of those sets of channels, you can start your Sling TV membership for only $15 per month for the first three months. After that time, your membership will automatically renew at the service's full price of $25 per month unless you decide to cancel beforehand. You can cancel at any time and still use the remainder of the month you've paid for.

If both Sling Blue and Sling Orange have channels you want to watch, Sling's Orange & Blue package was made for you. With this 40% discount, you'll be paying just $25 per month as opposed to its regular price of $40. The deal is good for three months of service, though you can always choose to cancel during your first month if you decide this service isn't for you. There's really no better time to try it out than now.

A full list of Sling TV's channels can be found here; many of them come through add-ons of extra packages that come for an additional monthly fee, so you'll want to keep that in mind while browsing, as well as which devices Sling can be accessed on.

Alternatively, Sling is offering a free Roku Express when you pre-pay for two months of service at its regular price of either $25 for Sling Orange or Blue, or $40 for the combo package. That could be a better option for you if you don't currently have a streaming device or want another one.

These deals won't last for long, so sign up now at Sling to see what it's all about. If you're still unsure which streaming service is for you, CordCutters has a guide that should help you make a decision.

