The Topgreener 36W Quick Charge 2.0 USB power outlet is down to $23.51 thanks to a 20% off on-page coupon. We saw this exact same deal over Black Friday, but it was a brand new discount then. It's still a great price, and it's not alone.

The two USB ports provide fast charging for any QC 2.0 device and regular charging for non-compatible devices like the iPhone. It still gives the best possible charge no matter what is plugged in since it can detect the device and react accordingly. The outlet also comes with three snap-on face covers to blend in to your home's decor.

Topgreener has a ton of items with 20% off coupon codes going on right now. You should be able to see the coupon box on each product page. Pick the one you want or need the most, and know that you're getting one of the best prices ever for all of these:

