Amazon, through the end of the day, is offering over 30% off Timbuk2 backpacks and messenger bags. You can choose from eight different styles. These would make great last-minute gifts, too, since they'll arrive before Christmas.

Keep in mind that some options already have dwindling stock. You'll want to move quickly if you're interested.

For example, the Timbuk2 Recruit Pack is down to $80.32 in green or $89.95 in black. Normally it costs $120. It's perfect for daily use thanks to the dual side slip pockets, padded internal pocket, integrated key keeper, and classic look. The padded internal compartment can fit up to a 13-inch laptop as well.

For something a bit more robust, go for the pictured Timbuk2 Clark Commuter Pack. It's pricier, going for $143.98 in Surplus or $183.19 in Black. However, normally it would run you as much as $230. These rarely go on sale, making this limited-time discount all the more enticing. The Clark Pack features a weatherproof roll top, an internal organizer, a slip pocket for a laptop up to 15 inches, and a detachable rainfly. There's a reflective mesh panel that illuminates when hit with direct light, too, making this a nice option if you bike to work frequently.

Be sure to browse the rest of the sale before it ends tonight.

