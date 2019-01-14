The PNY Elite 512GB microSDXC card is down to $199.99 on Amazon. That's the lowest price ever on this card and a huge chunk off its street price. It has been selling for around $280 since early November and as high as $350 before that. It has never dropped below $240 before today.

That's a lot of space for a microSD card, and as long as you're using a device that supports microSDXC cards at this high of a capacity, like the Nintendo Switch, you'll be able to save over 80 hours of HD video or 100,000 pictures. It has fast 90 MB/s transfer speeds, too, so you can move all that data quickly. It also comes with a regular SD adapter so you can use it with larger devices.

