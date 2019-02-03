The BlackBerry KEY2 LE 64GB unlocked Android smartphone has dropped to $399.99. The only other time the KEY2 LE was last year in mid-December. Slate is the only color available at this price as the others are still $450, which also matches what other retailers like Best Buy are selling this phone for.

It features a 4.5-inch display, 13MP camera on the back, runs Android 8.1 and boasts an insane 22 hours of battery life per charge. If you've been missing out a bit on the physical keyboard life, this is a great way to get back to it and save a bit in the process.

Read CrackBerry's hands-on review or see why the budget-friendly approach of the KEY2 LE won them over.

See on Amazon

