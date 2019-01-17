The Optoma UHL55 portable LED 4K smart projector is down to $1,399 on Amazon. That's $200 off what it normally goes for, the lowest price we've ever seen, and the first time it has ever gone this low.

You can use the Optoma to project images in 4K resolution with 1,500 lumens and four different HDR10 picture modes. It is built with the Android OS so it has access to the same apps you'd find on a smart TV, the Optoma Marketplace app, and the InfoWall app, which creates a customized information display using your projector. It's also smart enough to work with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. The UHL55's RGB LED light has a 30,000 hour life, so it should last a very long time. Other features include Bluetooth, Stereo NuForce Audio, and Dolby Digital. The auto focus and auto keystone help make it easy to find the perfect spot.

