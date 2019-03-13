The SanDisk Ultra 32GB USB 3.0 flash drive is down to $7.90 on Amazon. The drive sells for around $9 or more usually. While this might not be a huge discount, it is a match for the lowest we've seen in a couple years. You can stock up on a few of these and keep the drives for different playlists or an emergency movie stash.

With USB 3.0, the drive has read speeds up to 100 MB/s. Plus, it's compatible with older USB ports. You can also use SanDisk's SecureAccess software to encrypt and password protect all your data. Keep important documents secured or just use the drive to transfer music from one place to another. It has 4.1 stars based on more than 4,100 reviews.

