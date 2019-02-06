The Samsung SmartThings ADT wireless home security DIY starter kit is down to $99.99 on Amazon, bringing it back to the lowest price we've seen for it yet. Though it had dropped this low last year around Black Friday, this is still a pretty uncommon offer as the kit regularly sells for $200 these days.

The starter kit comes with a seven-inch touchscreen security hub, two door and window detectors, and a motion detector. Samsung's home security system is designed to be a do-it-yourself kit that's easy to install with wireless sensors, automated fast-response alarms, and the ability to instantly notify authorities. You can use your smartphone or a computer to receive instant updates through text and email. You can also add ADT's professional monitoring services for all day and night protection. The security system works with Zigbee, Z-Wave, and IP network protocols. It's compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant.

